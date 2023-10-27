Blizzard kicks off Diablo IV free weekend for PC players

Blizzard has announced another free trial for Diablo IV. It was Xbox players' turn last week, and now PC players get to jump into the hugely popular action RPG. Blizzard Entertainment announced earlier today that the trial is now available to all PC gamers via its Battle.net platform, offing an entire weekend of monster slaying.

Unlike the free trial that hit the Xbox console version, PC players don't have to worry about a time limit to this free weekend offer. However, there is a level cap, which prohibits players from reaching past level 20 during the free trial, much like in the pre-release betas. The recently released Steam version is not a part of the promotion, unfortunately.

The studio just released its second season of content to the RPG, making this a good time to try out what's new. This includes Vampiric abilities, new questlines, a large number of quality of life focused-changes, and overall buffs to all classes.

Tag a friend to fight alongside you in Sanctuary. For free.#DiabloIV's free PC trial starts today and runs through October 30th.



If you're a new player without the Battle.net launcher already installed, to jump in, head to the Diablo IV store page here and click the "Install Free Trial" option. This will kick off a download and installation of the Blizzard Battle.net client before it navigates towards installing Diablo IV. Keep in mind that the game has a hefty download size attached to it, needing at least 92GB of free space.

For those unfamiliar with the experience, here's how Blizzard sets the stage:

Explore a dark and expansive open world, slaughter countless demons with powerful abilities, conquer nightmarish Dungeons to earn hellish rewards, and more. On the path from wanderer to saviour of Sanctuary, craft an experience uniquely your own with extensive character customization, abundant demon-slaying Skill combinations, and a surplus of gear to enhance your abilities or transform your appearance.

The Diablo IV free trial on Battle.net will run through 30 October. It is currently 25% off to outright purchase too, letting players continue their adventures after the free trial for a little cash less than usual. Now with one weekend being offered each to Xbox and PC players, PlayStation fans could see a trial coming their way next week, if the pattern holds up.