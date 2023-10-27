Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac Pro Edition now 20% off on Amazon

If you own a Mac and have been wanting to run a Windows virtual machine that works well, you should check out this 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac Pro Edition on Amazon. The software, which is sold by Corel, is available right now for $95.99, down from $120 - representing a 20% discount.

Some of the highlights of this purchase include:

One year subscription

This release has support for OpenGL 4.1 in Windows, use of Use Touch ID for Windows sign-in, capability to run CentOS 9 Stream on a Mac with Apple silicon, and Intel-based software in Arm-based Linux, plus Multipack of improvements for macOS virtual machine on Mac computers with Apple silicon

Run more than 200,000 Windows apps and games side-by-side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Sonoma 14, macOS Ventura, and Windows 11 to support the latest features, functionality, and deliver exceptional performance

Extend the capabilities of your Mac by simply downloading and installing multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and older versions of macOS in a virtual machine

Designed for power users and developers, the Pro Edition provides more processing power and features to develop, design, debug, and test using all major platforms, browsers, or an isolated environment

Works on your Apple M-series chip or Intel-based Mac

Parallels Desktop 19 is offered in a Pro and Standard variant. The Standard version is a little bit cheaper but only supports up to 8GB of vRAM and 4 CPUs. There are a whole load of limitations that the Standard version has compared to Pro which you can read about here.

