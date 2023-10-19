Diablo IV joins Xbox Free Play Days this weekend with a 10-hour trial

Games like Diablo IV from Activision Blizzard's library may not be joining Xbox Game Pass anytime soon despite Microsoft now owning the publishing giant. However, the latest Free Play Days has the action RPG available to try out over the weekend as a special offer. In addition, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) subscribers can now jump into NBA 2K24, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and Hokko Life for no extra cost.

The Diablo IV offer is part of a new promotion from Microsoft named Timed Trials. "Gamers want the hottest games in Free Play Days, and with Timed Trials, we can get newer games into the program faster," says the company.

As a part of this, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players can play Diablo IV standard edition for 10 hours from now through October 22. The games' second season just kicked off, bringing a range of community requested changes, vampiric powers, new end-game bosses, and more.

Going back to the regular Free Play Days, NBA 2K24, the latest entry in the long running basketball games franchise, offering both career and multiplayer options to try out. For those looking for more relaxing experiences, Lawn Mowing Simulator and the community sim Hokko Life are currently available to play over the weekend too.

For those looking to pick up the games outright. some of the titles included this Free Play Days promotion have discounts attached to them currently:

Diablo IV - $52.49 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

NBA 2K24 - $59.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Lawn Mowing Simulator - $7.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Hokko Life - $15.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

This Free Play Days event will come to an end on Sunday, October 22 at 11:59pm PT. Aside from the special Diablo IV trial offer, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to these games.

