Save up to 90% off games like John Wick Hex, and more in this weeks Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week's discounts were announced on Monday evening, but we forgot to check, so it's a bit late on our side! However, these deals remain valid now through August 21, 2023. Titles from Borderlands, Crysis, Grand Theft Auto, and other franchises are available for substantially less.
Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- 80’s OVERDRIVE | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- A Boy and His Blob | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- A Building Full of Cats | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- A Fold Apart | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- A Gummy’s Life | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- A Memoir Blue | Smart Delivery | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- A Musical Story | Smart Delivery | 55% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence | Smart Delivery | 70% | DWG*
- Aaero: Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Adventures of Pip | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Aery – Path of Corruption | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Aeterna Noctis | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 55% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition | Smart Delivery | 10% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Afterglitch | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Afterimage | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Agatha Knife | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Agent Intercept | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Airborne Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Endeavor Veteran Pack | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Frontier Freelancer Pack | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Hardened Marine Pack | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Nostromo Salvage Pack | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen Expansion | Add-On | 35% | DWG*
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – UACM Frontline Pack | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Wey-Yu Armoury | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- Alwa’s Awakening | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Amazing Princess Sarah | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- American Fugitive | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs | Smart Delivery | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Antigraviator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Ary And The Secret Of Seasons | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins | Xbox Game Pass | 85% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Smart Delivery | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assault Android Cactus | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Atom RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Atomicrops | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Autonauts | Smart Delivery | 75% | DWG*
- Avatar: TLA: TBE | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Axes | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Axis Football 2023 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Aztech Forgotten Gods | Smart Delivery | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Backbone | Smart Delivery | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Baja: Edge of Control HD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar | FPS Boost Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 85% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Unlock | Add-On | 85% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Beholgar | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Biomutant | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Biomutant – Mercenary Class | Add-On | 50% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Biped | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Black Mirror | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Blacktail | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 45% | DWG*
- Blaster Master Zero 3 | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Blazing Beaks | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- BloodRayne: ReVamped | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Blue Fire | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Boomerang Fu | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Borderlands | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2: Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle | Add-On | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | DWG*
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands: Legendary Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Bound By Flame | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- Broken Universe – Tower Defense | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Bus Simulator 21 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Call of the Sea | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Can’t Drive This | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Carmageddon: Max Damage | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Carnival Games | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- Cat Quest II | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Cave Digger | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Chasm | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Chernobylite | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Chernobylite – Autumn Dread Pack | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Chernobylite – Blue Flames Pack | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Chernobylite – Deadly Frost Pack | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Chernobylite – White Rose Pack | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Chess Gambit | Xbox Play Anywhere | 40% | DWG*
- Children of Morta: Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Chivalry 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Chivalry 2 King’s Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition Content | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- ChromaGun | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Clunky Hero | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Codex of Victory | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- COGEN: Sword of Rewind | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Conan | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Construction Simulator | Smart Delivery | 25% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Cook Serve Delicious 3 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Cosmic Top Secret | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Cozy Grove | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games | Smart Delivery | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Creaks | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Cris Tales | Smart Delivery | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Cruz Brothers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Amplified | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Crysis 2 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Crysis 3 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Crysis Remastered | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 67% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Crystal Ortha | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | DWG*
- Cult of the Lamb | Smart Delivery | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Cult of the Lamb – Cultist and Heretic Pack Bundle | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- Curse of the Dead Gods | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Curved Space | Smart Delivery | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Cymatically Muffed | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Danger Scavenger | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 90% | DWG*
- Dark Nights with Poe and Munro | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Dark Sauce | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Darksiders | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Darksiders Genesis | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Darksiders III | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Darksiders III – Keepers Of The Void | Add-On | 70% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Darksiders III – The Crucible | Add-On | 70% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Dawn of Man | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Dawn of Man + Planetbase | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- DCL-The Game | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- de Blob | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- de Blob 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters | Smart Delivery | 50% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Dead Dungeon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Death Squared | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Demoniaca: Everlasting Night | Smart Delivery | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Demon’s Tilt | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Deployment | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Desperados III Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Destroy All Humans! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Dressed to Skill Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player (Xbox One) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 10% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Skin Pack | Add-On | 40% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 65% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Dicey Dungeons | Xbox Game Pass | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Die for Valhalla! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Dimension Drive | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Discolored | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V | Smart Delivery | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – BLACK SQUARE PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – CHUNITHM PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – Clazziquai Edition PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – Cytus Pack | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – Deemo Pack | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – Emotional Sense PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – ESTIMATE PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – EZ2ON PACK | Add-On | 45% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – GIRLS FRONTLINE PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – GROOVE COASTER PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – Muse Dash PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – NEXON PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – Portable 3 PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – TECHNIKA 2 PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – TECHNIKA 3 PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – TECHNIKA PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – TECHNIKA TUNE / Q Pack | Add-On | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – TRILOGY PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – UNLOCK SONG PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – V EXTENSION II PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – V EXTENSION III PACK | Add-On | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- DJMAX RESPECT V – V EXTENSION PACK | Add-On | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Don’t Be Afraid | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Door Kickers: Action Squad | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Dordogne | Xbox Game Pass | 20% | DWG*
- Double Cross | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Dread Nautical | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Driven Out | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Dying Light – Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- Elements Of Destruction | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- ELEX II | Smart Delivery | 50% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Embr | Smart Delivery | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Evan’s Remains | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Everspace | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Everspace – Encounters | Add-On | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Evertried | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Evil West | Smart Delivery | 40% | DWG*
- Fade To Silence | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- Figment 2: Creed Valley | Xbox Game Pass | 35% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Figment: Journey Into the Mind | Smart Delivery | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad | Smart Delivery | 25% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic – A.F. Theriault | Add-On | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- Flying Soldiers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel | Smart Delivery | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Forager | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Fortified | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Freshly Frosted | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- From Heaven To Earth | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Front Mission 1st: Remake | Smart Delivery | 20% | DWG*
- Frontlines: Fuel of War | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Furi | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Gas Station Simulator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Get Packed | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs | Xbox One X Enhanced | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Gnomes Garden | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- God of Rock | Smart Delivery | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Golazo! 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Gorogoa | Smart Delivery | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Grand Theft Auto Online | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S) | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- Grapple Dog | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- GreedFall | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy | Add-On | 40% | DWG*
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Grindstone | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Hammerwatch: Heroic Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Haunted Halloween ’86 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Haven | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Heaven Dust | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Hell Pie | Smart Delivery | 35% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- HEROish | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 90% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- High On Life | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Hindsight | Smart Delivery | 33% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Hobo: Tough Life | Smart Delivery | 33% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Hyper Gunsport | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Immortal Planet | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- In Sound Mind | Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Industria | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Infinite Minigolf | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Jelly Brawl | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- John Wick Hex | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Juju | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Just Shapes & Beats | Smart Delivery | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Kamikaze Veggies | Smart Delivery | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Katana Kata | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | DWG*
- Kingdom Rush | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers | Xbox Play Anywhere | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Kingdoms of Amalur Fate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | THQ Nordic Sale
- King’s Edition Content | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Kitaria Fables | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Knights and Bikes | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Lamentum | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Last Stop | Smart Delivery | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- LEGO Bricktales | Smart Delivery | 35% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- LEGO Builder’s Journey | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Let’s Build a Zoo | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Let’s Build a Zoo – Dinosaur Island DLC | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- Lost Orbit: Terminal Velocity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 90% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Lotus Reverie: First Nexus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Luckslinger | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Lumini | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Machinarium | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Machinarium & Creaks Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Maneater Apex Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Manifold Garden | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Maximum Football 2019 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Maximum Football 2020 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Mech Armada | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Mechstermination Force | Xbox Play Anywhere | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Megaquarium | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Metrico+ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Miracle Snack Shop | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 20% | DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Monster Prom: XXL | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Moo Lander | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Moonlighter – Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- MotoGP 19 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- Mulaka | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Mushroom Savior | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- MX Unleashed | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- MX vs ATV Legends 2022 Track Pass | Add-On | 30% | THQ Nordic Sale
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack | Smart Delivery | 40% | THQ Nordic Sale
- MX vs ATV Legends – Honda Pack | Add-On | 30% | THQ Nordic Sale
- MX vs ATV Legends – Yamaha Pack | Add-On | 30% | THQ Nordic Sale
- MX vs. ATV Alive | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Mythic Ocean | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- n Verlore Verstand | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun | Smart Delivery | 65% | DWG*
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Gang Wars Cosmetics Bundle | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Hunter’s Bounty Pack | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- Neighbours Back From Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | THQ Nordic Sale
- NEScape! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- New Tales from the Borderlands | Smart Delivery | 50% | DWG*
- Nexomon | Smart Delivery | 45% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Nobody Saves the World | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition | Smart Delivery | 45% | DWG*
- One Hand Clapping | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Operation: Tango | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Operencia: the Stolen Sun | Xbox Play Anywhere | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Outbreak Definitive Collection | Smart Delivery | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Outbreak Platinum Collection | Smart Delivery | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Outer Wilds | Smart Delivery | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League | Smart Delivery | 85% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Oxide Room 104 | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Paint the Town Red | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room | Smart Delivery | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Phoenotopia: Awakening | Xbox Play Anywhere | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- PHOGS! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Plague Inc: Evolved | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Planet of Lana | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | DWG*
- Planetbase | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Potion Permit | Smart Delivery | 25% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Praey for the Gods | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Prey | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- Protocol | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Pushy and Pully in Blockland | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- PUSS! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Q-YO Blaster | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | DWG*
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan | Xbox Game Pass | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Ravenlok | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Re:Call | Smart Delivery | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Real Heroes: Firefighter HD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Realpolitiks New Power | Xbox Play Anywhere | 90% | DWG*
- Rebel Cops | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content | Add-On | 65% | DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- REZ PLZ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- RIDE 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- RimWorld Console Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- RimWorld Console Edition – Royalty DLC | Add-On | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Risen | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Risen 2 Dark Waters | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- River City Girls | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Riverbond | Xbox Play Anywhere | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Road Redemption | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Rogue Legacy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Rogue Legacy 2 | Smart Delivery | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Rubber Bandits | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Rustler | Smart Delivery | 90% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Sacred 2 Fallen Angel | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Sam & Max Save the World | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Saturnalia | Smart Delivery | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Scorn | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Sea Salt | Xbox Play Anywhere | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Severed Steel | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Xbox Play Anywhere | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- She Wants Me Dead | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- SHMUPS Pack 2×1 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Shoulders of Giants | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Signalis | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- SINE MORA | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Sir Lovelot | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | DWG*
- SkateBIRD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Skydrift Infinity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Smelter | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Soulstice | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Soulstice: Deluxe Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Soundfall | Smart Delivery | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- South of the Circle | Smart Delivery | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Space Crew | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Space Engineers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Space Gladiators | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Space Raiders in Space | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | DWG*
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator | Optimized for Xbox Series X|S | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Spacelines from the Far Out | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- SpellForce III Reforced | Smart Delivery | 40% | THQ Nordic Sale
- SpellForce III Reforced: Fallen God | Add-On | 30% | THQ Nordic Sale
- SpellForce III Reforced: Soul Harvest | Add-On | 30% | THQ Nordic Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | THQ Nordic Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | THQ Nordic Sale
- SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Starpoint Gemini 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- STAY | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Strayed Lights | Smart Delivery | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Stuntman Ignition | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Summer in Mara + Deiland Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Super Animal Royale Super Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Super Hydorah | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Superliminal | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Tales of the Neon Sea | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Tangle Tower | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Teacup | Smart Delivery | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Terror of Hemasaurus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Teslagrad 2 | Smart Delivery | 30% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Teslagrad Power Pack Edition | Smart Delivery | 30% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Teslagrad Remastered | Smart Delivery | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Artful Escape | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Big Con | Xbox Game Pass | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- The Bridge | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Colonists | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Darkside Detective | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- The Diabolical Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- The Dwarves | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom | Smart Delivery | 35% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Upgrade: Necrom | Add-On | 35% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The end is nahual: If I may say so | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Entropy Centre | Smart Delivery | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Forest Cathedral | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Game of Life 2 – Deluxe Life Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Gunk | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Legend of Tianding | Xbox Game Pass | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Library of Babel | Smart Delivery | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Magic Circle: Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Misadventures PB Winterbottom | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- The Outfit | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- The Pathless | Smart Delivery | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Raven Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- The Riftbreaker | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Riftbreaker Deluxe Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Riftbreaker: Metal Terror | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- The Sexy Brutale | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Sojourn | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Spectrum Retreat | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Touryst | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds | Smart Delivery | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds: Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Thimbleweed Park | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- This Is the Police | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- This Is The Police 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Ticket to Ride | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Time Of War, Arkano’90 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | DWG*
- Timothy vs the Aliens | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Titan Quest | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Titan Quest: Atlantis | Add-On | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Titan Quest: Ragnarök | Add-On | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tony and Clyde | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Total Arcade Racing | Smart Delivery | 70% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Tower Princess | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Trailmakers | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Transiruby | Xbox Play Anywhere | 20% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Trek to Yomi | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Trifox | Smart Delivery | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Trigger Witch | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Trophy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion | Xbox Game Pass | 65% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Twelve Minutes | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Typoman | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- UNO | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Unpacking | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Unruly Heroes | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Urbek City Builder | Smart Delivery | 35% | DWG*
- Valfaris | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Valley | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Vampire Survivors | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell | Add-On | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari | Add-On | 15% | Spotlight Sale
- Vampyr | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- Venus: Improbable Dream | Smart Delivery | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Violett Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | DWG*
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef | Smart Delivery | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Wave Break | Smart Delivery | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Wavetale | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Way of the Hunter | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 35% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Way of the Hunter: Season Pass | Add-On | 35% | THQ Nordic Sale
- We Are The Dwarves | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- What Remains of Edith Finch | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- White Shadows | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Wingspan | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Wobbly Life | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Work from Home | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- World of Warships: Legends – Pocket Battleship | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Wreckfest | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Wreckfest – Season Pass | Add-On | 60% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Wreckfest – Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 60% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Xuan Yuan Sword 7 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
Below are deals specific to the Xbox 360 console.
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Borderlands | Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 | Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel | Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Bound By Flame | Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- Conan | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Darksiders | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Elements Of Destruction | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon | Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- Final Exam | Backward Compatible | 67% | DWG*
- Frontlines: Fuel of War | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Juju | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- MX Unleashed | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- MX vs. ATV Alive | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Panzer Elite (not available in US) | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Prey | Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War | Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Risen | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Risen 2: Dark Waters | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Sacred 2 Fallen Angel | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Sine Mora | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Truth or Square | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam! | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- Stuntman: Ignition | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
- The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom | Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- The Outfit | Backward Compatible | 75% | THQ Nordic Sale
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
