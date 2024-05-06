Google Gemini could soon look into your YouTube Music data to offer better search results

Google has been working on bringing its AI assistant Gemini's powers to its core apps. In March, Google added Gemini to Google Maps to let users start navigation using their voice. Google has also been testing AI features for the YouTube Music app for quite a while now.

Google Gemini can access information on various Google apps and services to give you better search results. Now, according to Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug, Google could bring the powers of Gemini AI to YouTube Music. A new YouTube Music extension for Gemini was spotted in the Google app v15.17.28.29.arm64.

The YouTube Music extension for Gemini will let you search for your favorite songs, play the radio, discover new artists, playlists, and more. When you enable the extension, Gemini will fetch your YouTube Music account data, including your playlists, liked music, playback history, preferences, etc., and offer you improved and relevant search results based on your YouTube Music data. You will be shown a prompt, and only when you agree to it will Gemini use your YouTube Music information.

You will be able to access the new YouTube Music extension for Gemini on the 'Extensions' page. When you perform a search with the extension enabled, you will get the results from YouTube Music. Besides, tapping on the search results will open YouTube Music. If the app isn't installed on your phone, then Gemini will play music via the web version of YouTube Music.

As noted by Android Authority, the YouTube Music extension for Gemini works a bit differently as compared to the 'Music Provider' feature. The extension only improves the Gemini search results for YouTube Music using the app's information, whereas, the 'Music Provider' feature lets you choose the default app for playing music on your phone.

Do note that the feature was spotted in the latest version of the Google app, and the extension isn't available in Gemini.