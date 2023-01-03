Intel announces new 65W desktop 13th Gen processors

Besides launching the 13th Gen mobile processor lineup consisting of more than 30 chips for laptops and tablets, Intel announced several desktop processors joining the existing 13th Gen CPUs. The updated lineup offers more affordable and less power-hungry 65W and 35W SKUs with and without integrated graphics.

The new chips deliver faster performance cores with frequencies up to 5.6GHz out of the box (all new models do not support overclocking) and two times more efficiency cores, bringing the total core/thread count to 24 cores and 32 threads. Also, Intel has increased the L2 cache to 2MB per P-core and 4MB per E-core cluster. These improvements enable up to 11% single-threaded and 34% multi-threaded performance compared with the previous generation (Intel Core i9-13900 against Intel Core i9-12900).

The lineup includes four F models without integrated graphics and six T models with 35W TDP and lower frequencies for reduced power consumption.

Here are the highlights of the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 models:

Intel Core i9 : up to 11% faster performance in mainstream applications; 8 more E-cores and up to 18MB more L2 cache.

: up to 11% faster performance in mainstream applications; 8 more E-cores and up to 18MB more L2 cache. Intel Core i7 : max turbo frequencies are now at 5.2GHz out of the box; 4 more E-cores with up to 12MB more L2 cache.

: max turbo frequencies are now at 5.2GHz out of the box; 4 more E-cores with up to 12MB more L2 cache. Intel Core i5: up to 39% performance improvements in multi-tasking performance; 8 more E-cores and up to 4MB more L2 cache.

If you wonder what happened to the Intel Core i3 chips, these models are currently available in the entry-level Intel Processor N-series. You can find more information about the new 13th Gen Intel Core i3 CPUs in our dedicated coverage.