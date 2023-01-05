Sony confirms Gran Turismo 7 upgrade for PSVR2, 30 million PS5 units sold, and more

At its CES 2023 showcase, Sony made several announcements, including Project Leonardo - an accessibility controller kit for the PlayStation 5. Alongside this, it also had several news items to share regarding the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2).

For starters, racing title Gran Turismo 7 will be getting an update that will make it playable on PlayStation's next-gen VR headset. This was confirmed by Sony's Head of PlayStation Jim Ryan. This upgrade will be available for free once the PSVR2 officially launches next month. The executive also emphasized that 30 titles (including Resident Evil Village's VR mode and Horizon Call of the Wild) are in the pipeline for the launch of the headset.

As a refresher, the PSVR2 will launch on February 22 with a price tag of $549.99. It sports an OLED screen offering a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye and framerates of up to 120Hz, a 110-degree field of view, and support for 4K HDR. It will also feature new Sense controllers with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers just like the PlayStation 5's DualSense.

Speaking of the PlayStation 5, Ryan noted that the PlayStation 5 has sold 30 million units globally, with December 2022 being the most popular month. In addition, the executive noted that it has resolved its supply chain issues, which means that it should be much easier for anyone to locate a PlayStation 5 at a retailer moving forward.

