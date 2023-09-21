Copilot AI is being added to the Microsoft Stream video service in January 2024

Today's announcement of Microsoft 365 Copilot launching on November 1 for enterprise users came with a number of smaller announcements as well. One of them is that Microsoft Stream, which lets enterprise customers upload and stream videos for employees, will get Copilot generative AI features as well.

In a blog post, Microsoft said Copilot can be useful for analyzing videos that are posted on Microsoft Stream. Users can access it for the following tasks:

Summarize any video to identify relevant points you need to watch.

Ask questions to get insights from long or detailed videos.

Locate where people, teams, or topics are discussed so you can jump to that point in the video.

Identify calls to action and where you can get involved to help.

In order to start Copilot in a Stream video, users must first enable the video to generate a transcript. Then in Copilot, you can click on a prompt like, "Summerize a video." Microsoft says:

Copilot will return what you ask for and will show linked timestamps so you can jump to the spot in the video where the information or answer came from.

Copilot will also allow users to ask questions about the Stream video from the same prompt area. This should allow users to get answers to questions about the video they might not be able to figure out just by watching or listening to the video in question. You can even use Microsoft 365 Chat to ask questions about all of the videos that your business has uploaded to Stream.

Copilot will be able to be used in Microsoft Stream videos that are showing apps like SharePoint, Teams, and Viva Engage, along with the official Stream web app. Microsoft says Copilot in Stream video will be generally available by January 2024 for users that have a paid Microsoft 365 Copilot license. Those will cost $30 a user per month.