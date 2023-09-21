Microsoft unveils Surface Hub 3 with 4K display and Portrait/Landscape modes

Way back in 2018, Microsoft revealed the Surface Hub 2S, the second generation version of its Surface Hub giant touchscreen whiteboard PCs. Today, in Surface 2023 event, the company announced the newest addition to its Surface lineup - the Surface Hub 3. Available in 50-inch and 85-inch screen sizes, Surface Hub 3 is designed to bring collaboration and hybrid meetings to workspaces.

As a first-party all-in-one device developed by Microsoft, Surface Hub 3 integrates with Microsoft Teams Rooms to provide a consistent meeting experience. Running Windows and Teams Rooms software, it allows teams to transition between different meeting room setups.

Surface Hub 3 also includes many requested features from earlier Hub customers, like persistent chat and Front Row layout.

Surface Hub 3 offers display upgrades over previous models to enhance the meeting experience. The new Surface comes with a 4K PixelSense display, and both screen sizes can rotate between portrait and landscape orientations for natural whiteboarding or more personal video calls.

According to Microsoft, the 50-inch model is fully mobile on a stand for deployment flexibility. Premium speakers, dual microphone arrays, and an anti-glare display ensure clear audio and video in bad lighting conditions.

Microsoft believes that "Smart AV optimizes audio based on device orientation, delivering the best stereo experience whether in portrait or landscape mode." The bigger 85" model displays remote teams and content in high resolution, even in large rooms.

Collaboration is also improved with advanced inking support, allowing up to two users to write or draw on the touchscreen simultaneously. Finally, performance could see a major boost with over 60% faster CPUs and 160% better graphics.

Microsoft has yet to announce the price and availability of Surface Hub 3.

In case you missed it, Microsoft announced Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3 and Laptop Go 4 during the event today. We also saw Windows 11 version 23H2 update and Microsoft 365 Copilot.