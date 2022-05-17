Customers can now choose to remain on G Suite legacy free edition for personal use

Google has decided to let G Suite legacy free edition users carry on using the service without moving to Google Workspace if they’re using it for personal use. Thurrott first reported Google's decision to backtrack.

While business users could try to sidestep the upgrade by using the opt-out, Google warns it doesn’t offer support. The firm also plans to remove certain business functions. It’s also worth noting that Google will attempt to upgrade you to Google Workspace if it suspects you’re using your account for business purposes.

Personal users who moved to Google Workspace after January 19, 2022, can stay on G Suite legacy free edition by talking to Google Support. This is helpful for those who thought they had no option but to upgrade but don't need to now they can carry on using the legacy service.

Your account will face suspension on August 1, 2022, if you take no action. You can use Google Workspace or using G Suite legacy free edition for non-commercial purposes if you reactive your account. For businesses, the service won’t be available from June 27, 2022, but you won’t have to pay for a Google Workspace subscription until August 1, 2022.