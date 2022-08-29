Google Meet announces Dark Canvas theme for its hardware home screens

Google Workspace is getting a Dark Canvas theme on Google Meet hardware. The blog post suggests that the dark mode applies to all Google Meet devices. It works like any other dark theme feature by darkening elements on the home screen when users are not in a meeting.

Additionally, the company is announcing its collaboration with the Canvas Project to provide wallpapers to users. According to Google, the feature would provide an improved display for users who tend to sit close to their devices. Google stated:

“We know many users may be sitting closer to their devices than before. Dark Canvas mode is a great way to reduce the brightness of your display while keeping them looking great.”

Furthermore, slight alterations have also been made to the Admin console, where the “Wallpaper” setting is now called the “Home Screen. ” Users can choose from two Canvas modes: “Canvas - dark” and “Canvas - light,” which come with their own wallpaper packs. However, if anyone sticks with custom wallpapers, the dark mode will not apply to them.

To activate the Dark Canvas theme, go to Devices > Google Meet hardware > Settings > Device Settings > Home screen. The feature is gradually rolling out to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business users beginning today.