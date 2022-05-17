Dying Light developer is making a fantasy action RPG with former CD Projekt staff

Techland is now well-known for its Dying Light franchise, which just received its second entry earlier this year. However, it won’t be just zombies and parkour antics going forward, as the studio today announced details of its next project: a AAA open-world fantasy RPG with plenty of action as expected from the developer.

"Our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years," said Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka, speaking regarding this mysterious project. "We want to create a fully next-gen experience."

Today's reveal does not even attach a name to the fantasy game, as it's still in early production. It was only accompanied by a piece of concept art, seen above.. The Polish studio is looking to drastically expand the project's development team, and this announcement is a call for anybody interested in joining.

The current staff working on the game have experience in quite a few well-known projects though, including The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt RED, Deathloop from Arkane Studios, plus even Guerilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn. Find the full list of grabs provided by Techland below:

Karolina Stachyra - Narrative Director who previously worked with CD Projekt Red on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its DLCs

Arkadiusz Borowik - Narrative Lead who previously worked with CD Projekt Red on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its DLCs

Bartosz Ochman - Open World Director who previously worked on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Mario Maltezos - Creative Director, in his past, he worked with companies like Ubisoft (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time), Warner Bros (Mad Max), and Microsoft

David McClure - Lead Game Designer previously associated with Arkane Studios (Deathloop), Deep Silver, and Playground Games

Kevin Quaid - Lead Animator with over 8 years of experience at Guerilla Games who worked on titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn and its expansion The Frozen Wilds

Marcin Surosz - Lead UI/UX Designer with amazing skill in defining what players' needs are, formerly from People Can Fly

Marchewka added that a full reveal will only happen "when the time is right", and it’s anybody's guess as to when that is. Considering the project is a "next-gen" venture, it being a PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 game is a fair bet.

Right as this new fantasy story is being spun up in the back, Techland is also working on new DLC and expansions for Dying Light 2. The studio has pledged five years of support for the title.