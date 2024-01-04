Dell relaunches the popular XPS line of laptops with new designs and Intel Core Ultra CPUs

As part of its pre-CES 2024 announcements, Dell has revealed it will relaunch its lineup of its popular XPS laptops. The PC maker will sell three new XPS models, all of which will have the similar minimalistic design that Dell introduced with the XPS 13 Plus in 2022.

Dell's press release states the XPS 13 Plus is going away, to be replaced by a new notebook that's simply called the XPS 13. The company is also doing away with the older XPS 15 and 17 models, replacing them with the XPS 14 and 16 notebooks.

Dell stated:

The portfolio is made of CNC machined aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3, and tone-on-tone colors (available in Graphite and Platinum). The striking, unconventional look has key components that amplify the laptop experience. They feature a touch function row to switch between media and function keys easily, a seamless glass touchpad with haptic feedback and larger keycaps that provide a comfortable and smooth typing experience with every keystroke.

All of the new Dell XPS laptops have InfinityEdge screens, and they can be purchased with optional OLED touch screens. All of the new models have embedded 1080p webcams as well. All three will have the new Intel Core Ultra CPUs with their AI-based Neural Processing Unit that's called Intel AI Boost. The batteries in the new laptops will allow users to charge them up to 80 percent of their full charge in just 60 minutes.

The 16-inch XPS 16 will have the highest performance of the three new laptops, thanks to the option of putting in NVIDIA GeForce GPUs, up to the GeForce RTX 4070. The XPS 14 will support NVIDIA GPUs as well, up to the GeForce RTX 4050. The XPS 13 is the most portable of the new lineup, and weights just 2.6 pounds.

The new XPS laptops will also be among the first notebooks that will have Microsoft's newly announced Copilot key that will launch Microsoft's generative AI assistant for Windows 11.

The Dell XPS 13 will have a starting price of $1,299, while the XPS 14 will start at $1,699 and the XPS 16 will begin at $1,899. The new laptops "will be available soon" according to Dell but there's no word on a specific release date.