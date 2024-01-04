Dell will launch a new 40-inch curved PC monitor that will help reduce eye strain

CES 2024 is coming up in a few days, but lots of tech companies are already making pre-CES announcements. One of those companies is Dell, and today the PC maker announced it will show off and release two new UltraSharp PC monitors designed to help reduce eye strain.

In a blog post, Dell stated the new UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor and the UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor have both received TUV Rheinland's five-star eye comfort certification. This is a new standard for monitors that have passed tests that show the displays help to cut down on eye strain.

In the case of the new Ultrasharp monitors, the screens have 120Hz refresh rates and also have an ambient light sensor that changes the brightness and color temperature of the screen based on local light conditions. Both also have more advanced LED backlights that cut the amount of blue light from 50 percent to less than 35 percent.

The UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor includes a 40-inch curved ultrawide display with a resolution of 5,120 × 2,160. Dell states:

This monitor goes above and beyond with its connectivity options, offering Thunderbolt 4 for single-cable convenience with up to 140W power delivery. It also supports high-speed wired Ethernet connectivity at 2.5 Gbps via RJ45, along with HDMI 2.1 FRL (Fixed Rate Link) and DisplayPort 1.4 for smooth image transmission, minimizing any loss in visual quality.

The smaller 34-inch Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor has a resolution of 3,440 × 1,440. It also has Thunderbolt 4 support, but only for up to 90W port delivery.

Both of the new Dell UltraSharp monitors will go on sale on February 27. The Dell UltraSharp 40 monitor will have a price tag of $2,399.99, while the Dell UltraSharp 34 will cost $1,019.99.