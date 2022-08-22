Despite the revamp, Discord users report audio issues with their Bluetooth Headsets

Recently, Discord users on Android have reported issues with the application’s audio on their Bluetooth headphones. The problem has persisted for over a month despite Discord announcing a total revamp for the application.

According to 9To5Google, these issues have become more common in the past few weeks. Users can’t seem to access or send call audio from their Bluetooth headphones. Some user reports suggest the audio is received from both the Bluetooth headsets and the phone speakers, while others state that the audio is only from the speaker. The issue is most common on Discord for Android as it has the feature that allows users to switch and connect to audio on different available devices, such as the phone speaker, Bluetooth Headsets, and the speaker for your ear.

Regardless of the “React Native” launch for Android Discord that was announced earlier this month, most users are unsatisfied with the experience. Although the issue can be prevented by downloading previous versions, Discord plans to disable them by September 1.

The React Native update focuses on providing iOS, Android, and Desktop users with cross-platform consistency for the app. Discord says the upgrade would help Android catch up to iOS and Desktop since they get the new features first; thus, due to the React Native framework, app upgrades will be available to Android devices faster.

Source: 9to5Google