Discord has adopted React Native for its Android app and people are not happy

A couple of days ago, Discord officially launched the revamped version of its app on Android, leveraging React Native. The company believes that adoption of this cross-platform framework will allow it to deliver new features while keeping up with development pace on other platforms like iOS. Although the revamp did not sport major changes in the UI, people are not happy with the performance detriments that the update introduces, among other things.

The update has been incrementally rolling out over the past few weeks, and according to 9to5Google, people have been complaining en masse about about the high-density UI and the font that is supposed to make the app more consistent with iOS.

Other complaints note that the app is now laggy and prone to bugs, with the former being reported more by people who are using older devices.

Overall, the general feedback seems to be mostly negative, with people complaining that they never really had issues with the previous client anyway. The migration to React Native is seemingly to reduce redundancy of development efforts, rather than catering to consumer requirements.

That said, it's important to note that people are always resistant to change. Unless the issues are major and widespread, it's likely that Discord will continue developing through React Native once the dust from the critics settles down.

Source: 9to5Google