Dragon 2 spacecraft to send science experiments to the space station - TWIRL #137

We have a pretty busy week in This Week in Rocket Launches. All of the launches are uncrewed so there's nothing super exciting going on. The most interesting launch is the Dragon 2 mission taking some science experiments up to the International Space Station (ISS).

Tuesday, 7 November

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 6:47 p.m. UTC

: 6:47 p.m. UTC Where : Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US

: Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Why: This is SpaceX’s Transporter 9 rideshare mission. The company will be launching several payloads including the Vigoride 7 space tug and several other satellites. The payloads will be delivered to a Sun-synchronous orbit.

Wednesday, 8 November

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 3:00 a.m. UTC

: 3:00 a.m. UTC Where : Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US

: Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Why: SpaceX will be launching 23 Starlink satellites to bolster its Starlink constellation. If you want to have a look at this batch of satellites on apps like ISS Detector then you’ll need to look for Starlink Group 6-27. Like other recent Starlink satellites, these ones have an anti-reflective coating so that they don’t interrupt astronomers as much.

Thursday, 9 November

Who : CNSA

: CNSA What : Long March 3B/E

: Long March 3B/E When : 11:30 a.m.

: 11:30 a.m. Where : Xichang Satellite Launch Centre

: Xichang Satellite Launch Centre Why: It’s not clear what the purpose of this mission as the payload is unknown.

Friday, 10 November

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 1:28 a.m. UTC

: 1:28 a.m. UTC Where : SpaceX LC-39A, Florida, US

: SpaceX LC-39A, Florida, US Why: SpaceX will be launching a Dragon 2 spacecraft on a cargo delivery mission to the International Space Station. It will be carrying the Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE), and the laser communications terminal ILLUMA-T. This mission is part of the Commercial Resupply Service contract that SpaceX has with NASA.

Saturday, 11 November

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 11:08 p.m. UTC

: 11:08 p.m. UTC Where : Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US

: Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Why: SpaceX will be launching two O3b mPOWER broadband internet satellites to a medium Earth orbit for SES of Luxembourg. They will provide internet services over much of the world and were built by Boeing.

Recap

The first launch last week was a Falcon 9 carrying 22 Starlink satellites to orbit. This group of satellites is Starlink Group 7-6.

Next up, SpaceX launched Starlink Group 6-25 consisting of 23 Starlink satellites.

The third launch was a Long March 6A carrying the TianHui 5 satellite. It’s going to be used for geographic mapping, land resource survey, scientific experiments, and other missions.

This week we also got the fifth commercial spaceflight and sixth successful human space mission in six months from VIrgin Galactic.

In China we got an interesting test mission from private space firm iSpace which did a test flight and landing of its Hyperbola 2 rocket.

Next, China launched a Long March 7a carrying the TJSW-10 comms tech test satellite. It will be used for multi-band and high-speed comms tech experiments.

Lastly, SpaceX launched another group of 23 Starlink satellites to orbit. This group is Starlink Group 6-26.

That’s all for this week, check back next time.