Fall Guys begins its Halo crossover event with Spartan Showdown

The first event to hit Fall Guys after its free-to-play transition is themed after Halo. Coming today after a special partnership announcement with Microsoft, the limited-time Spartan Showdown event offers brand-new cosmetic items for Bean-177.

Players can now matchmake into the new 24-player Spartan Showdown playlist which features stages with various Halo-inspired twists. The studio has also enabled Blast Balls in every mode, letting players grab and throw bombs at other competitors (hopefully) to cause even more chaos.

Completing challenges made specifically for the playlist, and grabbing lost Spartan Helmets during play, net players special tokens that they can then redeem for cosmetic rewards like a Spartan helmet with cat ears, an "AI Construct" pattern, a name plate, and more.

Those wanting to grab the freshly added Master Chief, Brute Chieftain, and Grunt costumes, plus the themed emotes, for their Beans will have to use their wallets and grab them off the store.

The battle royale platformer's Spartan Showdown event is now live and will run for five days, ending on July 4. Fall Guys is available for free on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.