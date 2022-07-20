The latest Edge Dev 105 update brings several quality-of-life improvements

Microsoft has released an update for its Edge browser in the Dev channel. Version 105.0.1321.0 is now available with new features, improvements, and bugfixes across different platforms.

What is new in Edge Dev 105.0.1321.0:

Added features: Added language region information to the offline voices for iOS .

Added the “x” close button to the Share pane.

Added in a notification when users try to Share a PDF larger than 25MB.

Added a tooltip for MicroFeedback (thumbs up/thumbs down icons) in settings. Improved reliability: Improved Edge Cloud Control Platform for Android and iOS.

Improved Edge Cloud Control Platform for Android and iOS. Improvements for Android Read aloud.

Improved tooltips on the mini menu.

Improved Designer hub behavior to properly open and close on macOS.

Improved the tabs' view for iOS.

Improved accessibility by adding announcements for the translate and cancel buttons.

on translate pane in Immersive Reader for mobile.

Improved drag/drop functionality.

Improved features for Autofill.

Ensured YouTube will load when clicking on the Windows notification. Other changes: Fixed iOS app popup menu.

Fixed issue where icon styling was making doc icons appear as circles.

Changed the behavior when closing out of a text-note window on PDFs to focus back on the note highlight.

Optimized mobile notification requests.

Fixed a visual issue where the optional diagnostics box did not appear unchecked on Android.

Completed changes for the Digital Signature icon on toolbar for Microsoft Browser.

Fixed saved passwords from re-organizing after searching for a password on iOS.

Fixed the issue were clicking on Windows notifications from a website does not open that website.

Fixed an issue were Read Aloud does not start.

Updated announcement phrase for the InfoBar after updating cookie settings.

Selecting Customize toolbar from the toolbar’s right-click menu will land users directly on the Customize toolbar section in Settings.

Besides new features and changes mentioned in the list above, Microsoft is testing a new command bar for quick access to different tools in Edge. It is called Command Palette and is now available for testing in the Canary channel. You can download Edge Canary, Dev, and Beta from the official Edge Insider website.

According to the release schedule, Edge 105 will move from the Dev channel to Beta for final testing on the week of August 9, 2022. The public release is scheduled for the week of September 1, 2022.