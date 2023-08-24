Edge Dev 117 gets sidebar and Dev Tool improvements in the latest update

Microsoft has released a new update for Edge insiders in the Dev Channel. Although Version 117.0.2045.1 does not contain new features or major changes, it fixes crashes when interacting with the browser's sidebar, improves Workspaces, and resolves bugs related to F12 Dev Tools.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 117.0.2045.1?

We released build 117.0.2045.1 to the Dev channel! Mobile also released as well with small version bumps, iOS build 117.0.2045.3 and Android 117.0.2045.2! The release includes small fixes. Improved reliability: Fixed browser crash when adding a new site on the sidebar in certain scenarios.

Fixed browser crash when detached DevTools is in Fullscreen. Changed behavior: Fixed Workspace dialog disappears when clicking on Move all tabs to new workspace.

Those wanting to join the Edge Insider program can head to the official website and download the latest Canary, Dev, or Beta updates. Preview versions are available on Windows 10/11, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS, although testing on the latter is currently closed for new insiders. If you spotted a bug during testing or want to offer a suggestion, open Menu > Help and Feedback > Send Feedback.

Microsoft Edge 117 will arrive in the Stable Channel next month. According to the release schedule, Microsoft plans to ship it on the week of September 14, 2023. Later this week, the update will also hit Beta, the only officially supported preview channel.

In case you missed it, this week, Microsoft launched the Edge for Business experience (announced at Build 2023), a dedicated mode for the browser that allows companies to use Edge for work and personal purposes with an automatic switch between the two modes whenever necessary. Edge for Business is now available in Microsoft Edge 116 on desktop and mobile, and you can learn more about it from our dedicated coverage.