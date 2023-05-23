Microsoft announces Edge for Business—a dedicated mode for companies and organizations

In addition to announcing a major design overhaul and a few PWA-related improvements in its browser, Microsoft revealed a new set of features coming to enterprise customers and organizations using Microsoft Edge.

"Microsoft Edge for Business" is the new work-focused browser experience with dedicated visual elements and a rich set of enterprise controls, security, and productivity features. It will be the standard browser mode for organizations activated when the user logs in using Azure Active Directory or AAD.

Microsoft Edge for Business aims to fix problems caused by hybrid work with blurred lines between personal and work experiences. On one side, customers want to keep their private data, passwords, browsing history, and other parts of daily browsing separate from their organization. Conversely, IT Admins strive to maintain their company's safety and security. As a result, many organizations support multiple browsers that, in turn, make the experience less secure and convenient. This is where Microsoft Edge for Business comes into play.

The new work-focused Microsoft Edge experience separates your personal and work life into dedicated windows with their own icons, caches, browsing data, passwords, storage location, and more. Also, Microsoft wants to make the switching process automated and seamless by launching Microsoft Edge for Business whenever you log in with your work account to Microsoft 365 and other websites. And since each organization and user have their own needs and preferences, Microsoft allows customizing lists of websites that trigger switching between personal and work experiences.

Microsoft Edge for Business in action

In addition to making the browsing experience more convenient for the end users, Microsoft Edge for Business makes life easier for IT Admins with a single browser for all tasks. Microsoft says such an approach reduces the surface area for cyberattacks and ensures personal data remains private and off enterprise sync.

Microsoft Edge for Business is available for public preview on managed devices starting today. According to Microsoft, the feature will be available on non-managed devices in the coming months. You can learn more about Microsoft Edge for Business here.

Catch up with the rest of Microsoft Build 2023 announcements here.