Microsoft Edge Dev 117.0.2024.1 is out with Touch Mode and fixes

Microsoft Edge version 117.0.2024.1 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. The latest preview update introduces a dedicated Touch Mode in Appearance Settings to make the browser easier to use and more comfortable on tablets and other touchscreen-enabled devices. Besides, the release contains traditional fixes and under-the-hood improvements.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 117.0.2024.1 Dev?

Added features: Added Touch Mode feature in the Appearance setting. Improved reliability: iOS: Fixed browser crash when accessing the Password manager page.

Changed behavior: Fixed two close buttons on tabs.

Fixed the blank Passwords settings page.

Android: Fixed a high refresh rate issue with certain devices.

Enterprise: Fixed an SSO issue in certain scenarios. Fixed PERSISTENT_ERROR, EDGE_AUTH_ERROR: 3, 60, 0 error when trying to sign in on macOS.

WebView2: Fixed WebView2 display issue when the computer wakes from sleep (#3429)



You can try the new Touch Mode by updating Edge Dev to the latest version and heading to Settings > Appearance > Touch Mode. The browser provides three options: Auto (Default), On, and Off. Here is how Touch Mode compares with regular mode:

Microsoft Edge 117 is currently available for testing in the Dev and Canary Channels. Developers plan to release the browser in the Beta Channel on the week of August 21, 2023. Those using Microsoft's browser in the Stable Channel can look out for the update on the week of September 14, 2023.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently added a bunch of great features to its browser. The company is working on restoring the long-anticipated and much-requested EPUB support, the ability to export your browsing history in a CSV file, rewriting capabilities powered by Bing AI, and one questionable feature that wants to take a screenshot of every web page you visit. Finally, Microsoft will soon launch the recently announced Edge for Business Mode.