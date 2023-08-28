Microsoft deprecates some Edge features to improve and simplify its browser

Microsoft released the Chromium-based Edge in early 2020 to give its customers a more flexible browser with improved compatibility. Over the years, Edge has grown from a no-frills Google Chrome alternative to a somewhat oversized browser with many features of questionable practicality (just look at the size of its main or right-click menu). Those thinking the modern Edge is too "heavy" can rejoice as Microsoft announced feature deprecation to improve the user experience and simplify its browser.

Several days ago, Microsoft pushed Edge 117 to the Beta Channel for the final testing before the public rollout next month. The release contains a few important changes and enhancements, such as an improved Microsoft Edge for Business experience with the ability to switch from work to personal browsing, the new Smart Find feature, and E-tree in Wallet (speaking of questionable features). More importantly, Microsoft announced several feature deprecation:

Deprecation of features. To improve end user experience and simplify the More tools menu, the following features are being deprecated: Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode.

Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode are niche-focused features, and it is unsurprising to see Microsoft ditching them for simplicity's sake. Feature deprecation means Microsoft is no longer developing it, so users should not expect upgrades or substantial changes. Still, a deprecated feature may remain accessible before Microsoft permanently removes it (as it was with Windows 10's "My people" hub).

Microsoft plans to release Edge 117 in the Stable channel on the week of September 14, 2023. It will be available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, and Linux. Those wanting to test early Edge updates can sign up for the Edge Insider program and download the latest Canary, Dev, or Beta version from the official website. Full release notes for Microsoft Edge 117 Beta are available here.