Crucial shows Samsung, WD (SanDisk) how it's done as 4TB external SSDs drop to lowest prices

If you have been following Neowin for the last several months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped quite a lot though analysts say NAND as well as DRAM prices could be going up again.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price.

Aside from NVMe, external portable SSDs have also been selling at amazing prices now and the recently released Crucial X10 Pro, X9 Pro, as well as older X8 and X6, have dropped to their lowest prices on the occasion of Black Friday 2023 (buying links below).

Crucial X10 Pro (left) and X9 Pro (right)

What is interesting about the X10 Pro and the X9 Pro is that it is based on TLC or triple-level cell NAND compared to QLC or quad-level on the X6 and X8 external SSDs, making them slightly higher endurance.

Value-wise the 4TB models are definitely the much better deals, especially considering how the sizes of things are ever-expanding. But, if you can't stretch your budget, you can settle for the 2TB SKUs as well. We haven't, however, included those 2TB options in the links below which haven't got the biggest discount.

These Crucial drives are currently better priced than Samsung's T7 and T9, as well as SanDisk's offerings. (On that note, if for some reason you do consider going for Samsung and/or SanDisk drives, avoid getting the Extreme PRO model as there may be deep-rooted hardware issues on it.)

