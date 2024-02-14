When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft Build 2024 is officially confirmed for May 21-23 in Seattle

Neowin

Microsoft Build 2021 promo images

A few days after the dates were leaked by well-known Windows leaker The Walking Cat, Microsoft has confirmed that its annual Build developer conference will be held from May 21-23, 2024

The conference's official website has been updated with the dates. In addition, a post on the Microsoft Developer X (formerly Twitter) page also confirmed the event will be held at the Seattle Convention Center.

Specifically, the conference will be held in that location's Summit Building, which opened just recently in January 2023. That means the 2024 edition of Microsoft Build will be held in this location for the first time.

The official Seattle Convention Center website says that the new Summit building includes up to 573,770 square feet of total event space including a 14,000 square foot outdoor garden terrace.

Right now, the Build website has an email link so people can be informed of more information about the conference, including when registration for the event will begin and what the prices will be for attending the physical event. Microsoft will likely offer live streams of its keynote conferences and some of its panels for free for people who cannot attend.

As you might expect, this event will mainly be for software developers to learn more about Microsoft's plans for the next 12 months. Usually, there are a few announcements that will be of interest to non-developers. In 2023, Microsoft first announced the integration of its Copilot generative AI assistant into Windows 11 during Build. You can put money down that there will be more AI-based announcements during Build 2024.

An image with a Windows wallpaper half-covered with a frosted glass effect
