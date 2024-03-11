Evernote gets new Outlook Calendar integration for event-specific notes

Today, Evernote announced a new integration that lets users create event-specific notes. Starting with version 10.79 and newer, Evernote customers can connect to Outlook Calendar and sync their calendar entries thanks to the use of Microsoft's official API.

The Outlook Calendar integration syncs your events to Evernote, allowing you to view your schedule and add notes to each entry. Calendar-linked notes include all the event details, such as date and time, location, participants, and more. In addition, all that information is searchable so that you can quickly and easily access the necessary information or share it with each or specific participant (even if they do not use Evernote).

In addition to improving Outlook integration, Evernote improved accessibility by making the calendar feature available in the sidebar on the desktop.

If you use Evernote and want to link your Outlook Calendar, follow the official guide published on Evernote's support website. Note that the feature requires a premium Evernote subscription. According to a blog post on the official website, Evernote Calendar is available for Personal, Professional, and Teams customers. Personal accounts can work with one external calendar, while Professional and Teams allow for up to five accounts.

Evernote says it plans to add even more features to the calendar functionality. For example, the company promises the ability to create events for external calendars, effectively turning Evernote into a "fully functional scheduling tool." Also, look out for reminder support in the Evernote Calendar for a unified daily overview.

In case you missed it, Evernote recently announced major changes to the feature set that is available for free users. 14 previously premium features are now available at no cost. They include note history and restore, offline notes, PDF annotation, email to Evernote, PDF export, business card scanning, spreadsheet preview, custom templates, boolean search, and many others.