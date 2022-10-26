Here are all the new features Microsoft added to Excel in October 2022

Each month, Microsoft adds lots of new features to Excel across various platforms, then pens a recap of all the new functionalities in a handy list. And while the month of October isn't quite over yet, it seems like Microsoft has met its target for this month as it has published a roundup already.

Starting off with Excel for the web, we have a single but handy utility. Users on this platform can now quickly search for commands using the shortcut menu instead of navigating different menus or memorizing complex shortcuts.

Meanwhile, Excel for Windows customers also have the shortcut menu along with a streamlined navigation pane that is friendlier for new users or people who are working with large workbooks. You can check it out in action below:

There are three additional capabilities available on the Insider Beta ring too. These include automation of repetitive tasks using Office Scripts, support for 92 new DAX functions, and the ability to paste values using Ctrl + Shift + V.

Finally, Excel for Mac has the Office Scripts automation functionality available to the Insiders Beta ring for now too.

All in all, it's not a lengthy changelog, but any improvements will likely be appreciated by Excel's users. Microsoft has also stated that the updated navigation pane will soon become generally available for Mac and web customers as well.