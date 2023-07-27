ExplorerPatcher sets Windows 10 Start menu right, but breaks Windows 11's

ExplorerPatcher, a third-party Windows UI customization utility, released its latest version, 22621.1992.56.1, earlier today. The new version fixes a bug wherein the Start menu on Windows 10 would break. The developer of the software notes that the bug would prevent the Pin to Start options from working properly.

The issue has been resolved with this latest update. The release notes mention the update was tested on Windows 11 build 22621.1992 which is the latest Patch Tuesday release:

Tested on OS build 22621.1992. Installer requires Internet connectivity. Details Windows 10 Start menu: Fixed a bug that prevented the menu from working on OS builds 22621.1413 and newer (46c5041).

While the problem on Windows 10 is now fixed, Microsoft confirmed earlier that it's Windows 11 now which is having issues post the latest update, wherein the Start menu would fail to launch, with ExplorerPatcher installed. Other third-party apps may be affected as well.

The dev has detailed the issue separately too alongside their workarounds so if you are on the latest Windows 11 update and are having issues related to Pin to Start options, some of the solutions below may help:

Pin to Start from Start menu does not work Details : This problem seems to happen because the tile data store seems to have changed for the Windows 11 menu, while the Windows 10 Start menu still uses the old data store to display tiles. The Windows 10 Start menu has to be disassembled and studied in order to redirect operations on the old data store to the new data store.

: This problem seems to happen because the tile data store seems to have changed for the Windows 11 menu, while the Windows 10 Start menu still uses the old data store to display tiles. The Windows 10 Start menu has to be disassembled and studied in order to redirect operations on the old data store to the new data store. Workaround: Until this gets fixed properly, you can pin tiles to Start by dragging the application entry to the pinned tiles area. Pinned tiles cannot be unpinned Details : This problem seems to happen because the tile data store seems to have changed for the Windows 11 menu, while the Windows 10 Start menu still uses the old data store to display tiles. The Windows 10 Start menu has to be disassembled and studied in order to redirect operations on the old data store to the new data store.

: This problem seems to happen because the tile data store seems to have changed for the Windows 11 menu, while the Windows 10 Start menu still uses the old data store to display tiles. The Windows 10 Start menu has to be disassembled and studied in order to redirect operations on the old data store to the new data store. Workaround: Until this gets fixed properly, you can unpin tiles by dragging the tile away and creating a new group with it. Then, right click the group heading and choose "Unpin group from Start". Cannot pin programs that are not displayed in Start Details : This problem seems to happen because the tile data store seems to have changed for the Windows 11 menu, while the Windows 10 Start menu still uses the old data store to display tiles. The Windows 10 Start menu has to be disassembled and studied in order to redirect operations on the old data store to the new data store. Applications like File Explorer and the Start menu search panel 'talk' to the new data store, thus their "Pin to Start" options try to pin tiles to the Windows 11 Start menu, not the Windows 10 one.

: This problem seems to happen because the tile data store seems to have changed for the Windows 11 menu, while the Windows 10 Start menu still uses the old data store to display tiles. The Windows 10 Start menu has to be disassembled and studied in order to redirect operations on the old data store to the new data store. Applications like File Explorer and the Start menu search panel 'talk' to the new data store, thus their "Pin to Start" options try to pin tiles to the Windows 11 Start menu, not the Windows 10 one. Workaround: Restart File Explorer using the relevant option in Properties. This ensures that no Control Panel windows are opened, which is relevant for this workaround. Then, click the "Pin tiles to Windows 10 Start menu from File Explorer" option in Properties - Start menu. A File Explorer window opens - use this window to browse to the item you want pinned to the Windows 10 Start menu. Once you identify the program, right click and choose "Pin to Start". The program will be pinned to Start. If it does not work, try again one more time. If you can find the program only using Search, right click on it there, choose "Open file location". In the window that opens, copy the address to the program and navigate to it using the special File Explorer window from which you can pin tiles.

You may find additional details about Start menu pinning on this GitHub page.