Windows 11 (KB5036893), Windows 10 (KB5036892) cause slow PCs, 0x8007000d, 0x800705b9 errors

At the end of last month, we reported on several issues users were facing when trying to install the Windows 11 optional update KB5035942. These issues included BSODs, black screens, and more problems. A major reason for the excitement around this update was the fact that Microsoft was rolling out its Moment 5 feature update to more users.

Interestingly, Microsoft probably took notice of these user troubles, and then the KB5035942 update was later re-released to user PCs. It was assumed that perhaps Microsoft might have fixed some of the bugs plaguing users.

With the latest Windows 11 Patch Tuesday for April 2024, KB5036893, Microsoft has now rolled out the Moment 5 update to everyone. However, as is often the case, users are now reporting post-installation issues with this.

The reports come from various forums online, including Microsoft's own Community and Reddit, among other places. While buggy optional updates are one thing, Patch Tuesdays are major releases as they are supposed to address security vulnerabilities and hence users find themselves far more annoyed when a Patch Tuesday has some breaking bugs.

Users report they are unable to uninstall Edge from their PCs even though they are from Europe. In case you haven't been following, Microsoft made it possible to uninstall Edge and the Bing web search due to the E.U. DMA compliance changes.

The user Alex-Row from Reddit writes:

After this update (I'm from Europe) now in Microsoft Edge app comes out to uninstall, click unistall but then takes me to applications menu but doesnt let me uninstall it, the option is blank :\ and also in applications copilot now appears here (dont let unistall either) but apparently it is nowhere (neither in taskbar options nor in group policies). Bing search also appears in applications but let me uninstall it.

Another user writes:

I keep getting "Install error - 0x800705b9" no matter how many times I retry. I tried manually installing the update through the Microsoft catalog and I tried doing a repair install using a Windows 11 .iso file and both give me "Windows installation failed" error messages.

Yet another user Flo-TPG notes multiple issues with the update related to PC performance, VPNs and TPM, Outlook 365:

KB5036893 Windows 11 April 2024 renders HP Dragonfly G1 unsuasble slow: Since the latest update, two HP Dragonfly G1 users reported issues: machine is horrible slow: lsass.exe high cpu lsass.exe causes excessive disk writes:

VPNs with TPM backed certificates won't work anymore: A certificate could not be found that can be used with this Extensible Authentication Protocol.

Outlook 365 doesn't start with "Something went wrong. [1001]" Error Tag: 86q85 Error Code: -2146892987 Cannot start Microsoft Outlook. Cannot open the Outlook window. The set of folders cannot be opened. The file C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Outlook\USERNAME@DOMAIN.com.ost cannot be accessed. You must connect to Microsoft Exchange at least once before you can use your Outlook data file (ost).



The slowdown issue does not seem like a few isolated cases as hrundig, a Microsoft community forum member, also noted a slowdown bug. They write:

KB5036893 update issues Files and folders on the desktop stopped opening after clicking. They open eventually but after a long delay of 5 minutes! After that, everything goes back to normal.

Moving on from 11, users on Windows 10 with the latest March 2024 Patch Tuesday update KB5036892 also report installation failures with the error code "0x8007000d." Chuck Zmudzinski from the Microsoft community forum writes:

I update successfully with automatic updates every month, usually with no problem. But this month, the cumulative update KB5036892 will not install. This is the message I get: Some update files are missing or have problems. We'll try to download the update again later. Error code: (0x8007000d) I tried the following to fix it: Ran the Windows Update Troubleshooter

Tried the standalone installer using the download from the Microsoft Update Catalog for KB5036892

Ran sfc /scannow and verified there are no integrity problems in system files

Ran the Shawn Brink WuReset2.0.bat script available on answers.microsoft.com After each fix listed above, I rebooted and ran Windows Update or the standalone installer again, but I always get the same error message listed above, with error code 0x8007000d.

The query has been upvoted by 15 people at the time of writing.