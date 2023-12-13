Fallout 4 next-gen update delayed to 2024 as Bethesda needs "a bit more time"

The 2015-released Fallout 4 was slated to finally receive a facelift and gameplay improvements as part of a next-gen update in 2023. With weeks left to go in the year, Bethesda has now announced a delay, finally giving fans an update on the project's situation since its original announcement.

"Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update," said Bethesda on its social channels earlier today. "We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024."

The Fallout 4 next-gen update was announced in October of this year, with Bethesda saying it will arrive on Windows PCs as well as Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles in 2023.

Back then, the Xbox studio said the update would bring "performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content." It's unclear if the scope of the project has changed since then, perhaps to include more features and content. With an official Fallout TV series coming soon, fans may see cross-promotional content appear with the highly-anticipated update too.

Bethesda also delivered a major update to its other classic RPG, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim recently. This carried an all-new mod browsing system and ways for mod creators to get paid for their content. We may see a similar system be implemented in Fallout 4 with its next-gen update too.

Following the delay, Fallout 4's next-gen update is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2024.