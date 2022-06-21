FIFA 22, Far Cry 5, Total War: Three Kingdoms, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

While later in the month than usual, Microsoft is finally back with the second wave of June Xbox Game Pass announcements. Some were already known from individual reveals from earlier in the month, but it's still a high-profile lineup that's coming in during this week and the next.

Here are the latest reveals for the subscription programs:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Shadowrun Trilogy (Cloud and Console) – Available Now

(Cloud and Console) – Available Now Omori (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) – Available Now

(PC) – Available Now FIFA 22 (Console and PC) EA Play – June 23

(Console and PC) EA Play – June 23 Naraka: Bladepoint (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 23

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 23 Far Cry 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1

The official Xbox Touch Controls selection has grown this week too, with these games getting support for cloud play users on mobile devices and touch-enabled PCs:

Broken Age

Bugsnax

Chinatown Detective Agency

Kraken Academy!!

Life is Strange: True Colors

Ninja Gaiden ∑

Ninja Gaiden ∑2

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Last Kids on Earth

Lastly, four games are leaving the program on June 30, them being FIFA 20, Jurassic World Evolution, Last Stop, and MotoGP 20.

For those looking to try out Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, the popular $1 for 3 months offer is back on the menu for new users, and will be available through June 30.

Microsoft also held its annual Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase last week, and most of the show was filled with day one Xbox Game Pass titles, from both first- and third party studios. Riot's free-to-play games are getting massive perks through the service too. Here's everything that was revealed there.