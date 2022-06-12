Riot Games' PC and mobile catalog is coming to Game Pass

In a surprise announcement, Riot Games and Microsoft revealed a partnership at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase today. Soon, the duo is bringing in Riot's biggest games in the market, on both PC and Mobile, to Game Pass subscribers with major free-to-play unlocks.

While it doesn't seem like the games are being ported to Microsoft's platforms, Game Pass members are gaining massive bonuses in the free-to-play experiences. This isn't just about Riot's PC games either, as even the company's popular mobile titles are a part of it. The mobile games will be offered via Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.

Here are all the perks announced today:

League of Legends (PC): All Champions Unlocked

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile): All Champions Unlocked

Legends of Runeterra (PC & Mobile): Foundations Set Unlocked

Teamfight Tactics (PC & Mobile): Select Little Legends Unlocked

Valorant (PC): All Agents Unlocked

"We’ve always respected Xbox’s relentless push to drive gaming forward, and we’re proud to add our games to the Xbox catalog through Game Pass," Riot Games co-founder and president Marc Merrill said. "We’re also thrilled to welcome Xbox players into Riot’s ecosystem of diverse and passionate gamers across the world."

Riot Games's Xbox Game Pass benefits will begin rolling out this winter. Exact details on how the granting process will work and more information about the partnership will be revealed later.