Xbox Game Pass gains Redfall, Ravenlok, Shadowrun Trilogy, and more in May

Xbox Game Pass' first wave of May just got unveiled by Microsoft, which carries a first-party Xbox release as its headliner, along with some popular indie titles.

Here are the games incoming to Game Pass members in the first half of May:

Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now Ravenlok (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 4

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 4 Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S) – May 8

(Xbox Series X|S) – May 8 Shadowrun Trilogy (PC) – May 9

(PC) – May 9 Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 11

From the bunch, Ravenlok and Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 are launching day one into Game Pass for no extra cost.

Meanwhile, Quantum Break also breached back into the service last week after its departure from all storefronts due to a licensing issue. The sandbox machine tinkering game Besiege was brought back into the service recently too, this time as a full release instead of early access.

As always, a selection of games is leaving Game Pass soon as their long stints on the subscription service come to an end. The May 15 departures are:

Before We Leave (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hearts of Iron IV (PC)

Her Story (PC)

Umurangi Generation: Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With the first wave out of the way, expect to get an announcement regarding the games incoming to Game Pass in the second half of the month around May 16.