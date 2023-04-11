40 more countries gain PC Game Pass support as Microsoft expands service

with 2 comments

Microsoft's popular Xbox Game Pass subscription program is expanding in a huge way today, with its PC Game Pass variant now reaching 40 more countries than before. The official release arrives after a short Insider testing session, and Microsoft has good news for those who helped out with the preview program too.

Here are the latest countries gaining access to PC Game Pass starting today:

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Bahrain
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • Estonia
  • Georgia
  • Guatemala
  • Honduras
  • Iceland
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Libya
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Moldova
  • Montenegro
  • Morocco
  • Nicaragua
  • North Macedonia
  • Oman
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovenia
  • Tunisia
  • Ukraine
  • Uruguay

Users in these regions can now subscribe to PC Game Pass and jump into the hundreds of available games via the Xbox PC app on Windows. Access to EA Play titles, Riot Games bonuses, and day-one access to Microsoft first-party titles (like Starfield, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall) are included too.

While those residing in the new countries have been able to access PC Game Pass since late February, this was only via Insider Programs as Microsoft tests local payment systems and gathers feedback. The company said that the response to the preview "was incredible", and thanked players for helping out during the testing period.

As a bonus, Microsoft added that anyone who was a part of the Insider Program for these 40 countries will receive a two-month access pass to the subscription for free "as a thank you for helping us shape the experience and being one of the first PC Game Pass members in your country."

