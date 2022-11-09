Fitbit shows a high amount of calories burned during workouts. Turns out, it's just a bug

Another day, another issue with Fitbit. Just last month, some users reported that their Fitbit Versa 2 devices were getting bricked with the latest software update. Now, there are reports of a bug in Pixel Watch’s Fitbit that gives an incorrect calorie count.

Many users have suggested the calorie counter is giving an inaccurate estimate of the calories burned. Complaints stated that the calorie count on Fitbit was significantly greater than on other trackers. While there is room for minor variations in the count, it is alarming to see such a big difference.

It turns out that Google is also aware of the bug and has addressed it. A Fitbit moderator replied to a user’s concerns, stating that while the bug is common, restarting the Pixel Watch has helped most individuals. The moderator also shared that users should recheck their data, such as height and weight, to ensure accurate calculations. Furthermore, Google mentioned that differences in Fitbit's results and others could be due to different algorithms.

According to a report by Android Police, there seem to be two issues at hand. One is where the count of calories burned while performing basic functions is inaccurate, and the other is where the calories burned from a workout are higher than expected. The former can be resolved by restarting the watch and the latter, according to Google, is merely due to a difference in algorithms. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that such tools are only to improve one’s lifestyle and might not always give accurate results.

Source: Fitbit via Android Police