Fitbit customers are annoyed with the latest update that bricks their Versa 2 devices

Google launched the latest Fitbit Versa 4 and opened preorders for Fitbit Inspire 3 last month. However, the previous models seem to be neglected as users report technical issues with the Fitbit Versa 2. Currently, the Fitbit team has not addressed the issue, so it remains unresolved.

According to reports, the latest Fitbit Versa 2 update causes the device to stop working altogether. Some users even reported issues with the device's critical functions for sleep tracking and heart rate. The concerns arose after the v35.72.1.23 system update, which disappointed many consumers since it bricked their Versa 2 devices.

In some cases, the touchscreen is not working, so users can’t swipe across their screens to perform tasks. While most of the complaints were made to Fitbit support, their solution was either to issue a 35% off coupon on new Fitbit devices or to factory reset the Fitbit units. Nevertheless, it seems that not all users were affected and that the update was taken down.

Google launched its sleep tracking feature earlier this year by introducing the Sleep Profile to analyze users’ sleeping patterns, behaviors, and habits. The capability was released for premium users on several Fitbit devices, including Versa 2, although it seems not to be working under the latest update.

Source: PiunikaWeb via 9To5Google