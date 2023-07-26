Following broken links, Microsoft issues workaround for Outlook's slow network save bug

Earlier today, Microsoft updated its Windows health dashboard webpage to inform users about a recent Outlook 2013 and 2016 issue it resolved. The issue would prevent users from opening links inside Outlook mail. While the problem was already addressed previously, Microsoft decided to post it on its issues page as it may have been affecting a lot of users.

Alongside that, Microsoft also provided a workaround for another problem on Outlook. Currently, the Microsoft 365 service is exhibiting slow performance when it comes to saving attachments on the network. In its support article, the tech company describes the issue alongside its workaround:

ISSUE When Outlook is configured to save attachments by default to a network path, the following dialog can be seen for a while before the ‘Save As’ dialog finally loads: This is known to be happening in M365 Apps starting from the following builds: Current Channel: Version 2304 (Build 16327.20214)

Monthly Enterprise Channel: Version 2304 (Build 16327.20324) STATUS: WORKAROUND The Outlook, Office, and Windows Teams are currently investigating the issue. We will update this topic as soon as there are any updates. If you urgently need to workaround the issue or need a way to confirm the issue applies, use the following steps: Rollback the M365 Apps for a previous build: How to revert to an earlier version of Office. Set the WebClient service Startup type to Disabled through Windows Services: Open services.msc from Run (Win+R). Find the WebClient service and open its properties. Stop the service and change the Startup type to Disabled.

You may find more details on the issue on the support page itself on Microsoft's site.