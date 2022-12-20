Microsoft fixes Windows Outlook bug that messed up meeting timeslots, Calendar selections

Microsoft has fixed a bug in Outlook where selecting multiple calendars would display incorrect meetings and timeslots. Microsoft says that the issue could potentially have been caused by low screen DPI or dot density, among others.

Microsoft explains:

ISSUE After user selects multiple calendars in the Calendar pane, they may notice the incorrect timeslot/meeting is selected when they click on a meeting while viewing multiple Calendars. Calendars where the user has Full Access (which are not automapped) may display incorrectly. Potential causes include: Low screen DPI, or Outlook is not maximized and the window is relatively small in size.

A calendar was added or selected in Calendar pane.

Both non-working hours and working hours are shown in the same view.

The issue has been fixed in the latest Microsoft 365 current channel release for December 13th:

STATUS: FIXED This issue is fixed in Current Channel Version 2211, Build 16.0.15831.20208. It was released to Production on December 13th, 2022.

You may find more information on the official support document here. Aside from this bug fix, the release also addresses several security vulnerabilities on OneNote, Visio, and Office Suite. The list of security flaws on Office Suite is especially big.