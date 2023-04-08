Microsoft 365 users now failing to send / receive Outlook emails as OneDrive fills up faster

Microsoft recently made a pretty significant change to its cloud storage quotas which is leading to problems in receiving emails for several users. According to the change, which began rolling out on February 1, the 5GB Microsoft storage quota for OneDrive now includes Outlook.com email attachments and inline images as well. Previously, this was part of the 15GB email storage.

Microsoft had cautioned that this update could reduce users' OneDrive storage space and the ability to send and/or receive emails, as it will fill up faster. On the support document announcing the change, the company stated:

Changes to cloud storage Starting February 1, 2023, cloud storage used across Microsoft 365 apps and services will include Outlook.com attachments data and OneDrive data. All data will continue to be protected with Microsoft’s comprehensive set of security features. This update may reduce how much cloud storage you have available to use with your OneDrive. If you reach your cloud storage quota, your ability to send and receive emails in Outlook.com will be disrupted.

As this update begins rolling out to more users, and as correctly predicted by Microsoft, forums online are beginning to fill up with user complaints regarding the issue where affected people say they are unable to send and receive the emails as their 5GB OneDrive quota is full. One of these threads was started by James Romanenko, and it has been upvoted by 73 other users who say they are facing the same problem. Another similar thread by Muhammad Fikri Kamiil Azhari has been upvoted by 11 users.

The image above is another example by Julian PENA-PAI where their 5GB Microsoft Storage is completely filled with attachments.

Via: The Register