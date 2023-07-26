You can now download the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 wallpapers

Samsung announced the latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, at Galaxy Unpacked 2023. As you might expect, these phones come with a set of sleek stock wallpapers.

The wallpapers are inspired by round rings with various designs. You can now try them to give your device a new look.

The new Galaxy Z series comes preloaded with cool abstract wallpapers featuring geometric shapes and patterns. These wallpapers also include different color options.

Although Samsung has not officially released them, they have started circulating on Twitter. You can check out the new wallpapers from this link.

Once you have downloaded the wallpapers, you can set them as your wallpaper on your phone. To do this, follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Wallpaper. Tap on the "Gallery" tab. Select the wallpaper that you want to use. Tap on the "Set as wallpaper" button.

In case you missed it, Galaxy Z Flip5 features a new Flex Hinge and a larger cover display. It boasts a 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen, offering a standard 60Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 720 x 748, and a pixel density of 306 ppi. Its inner display remains unchanged from its predecessor, offering a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display with 2640 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, similar to the Galaxy S23 lineup. The device has 8GB of RAM and offers 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold5 display has a shock dispersion layer, there’s IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the Flex Window and back cover, and an enhanced Flex Hinge that features a dual rail structure to diffuse external impacts.

If you decide to pre-order the Fold5 or Flip5, general availability starts August 11 so you should expect to receive it on or around that date. If you’re lucky, you could get it a few days early, though, Samsung hasn’t said this.