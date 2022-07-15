For the King, MLB The Show 22, and Tropico 6 now on Xbox's Free Play Days

For the King, MLB The Show 22, and Tropico 6 are the titles available on Xbox’s Free Play Days this weekend. From now until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play the titles free of charge. If you decide you like any of the titles, Microsoft is offering significant discounts for each of the games.

To start playing the games, go to Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on your console and then enter the Gold member area. You should see the Free Play Days collection, where you can download the games and play them. Any achievements you earn while playing will stay on your account, so you won’t need to re-earn them if you decide to buy the game.

The discounts of each of the games are as follows:

For the King

Standard Edition ( $24.99 SRP ) at 70% off: $7.49 (Free Play Days)

MLB The Show 22

Xbox One ( $59.99 SRP ) at 50% off: $29.99 (Free Play Days)

Xbox Series X|S ( $69.99 SRP ) at 45% off: $38.49 (Free Play Days)

MVP Edition ( $84.99 SRP ) at 40% off: $50.99

Digital Deluxe Edition ( $99.99 SRP ) at 40% off: $59.99

Tropico 6

Standard Edition ( $39.99 SRP ) at 50% off: $19.99 (Free Play Days)

Next Gen Edition ( $49.99 SRP ) at 40% off: $29.99

If you are just hearing about Free Play Days, they happen every weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Neowin covers which games are available each week and the associated discounts, so be sure to keep watch for those articles.