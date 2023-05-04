Golf With Your Friends, For the King, and more join Free Play Days this weekend on Xbox

With another weekend fast approaching, Microsoft has put up another batch of games for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to try out for free. The latest Free Play Days weekend event brings four games for Xbox players.

Going into each title, Golf With Your Friends is offering a mini-golf experience that can have up to 12 players in each round, with a large variety of themed courses available to compete through. Continuing the golf theme, Turbo Golf Racing is free to try right now too, though this is more of a mash-up between golf and Rocket League.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is also a part of the promotion, which is a fighting game where you and three other friends can battle it out with other ninjas in multiplayer brawls. Lastly, For The King delivers a three-player cooperative RPG experience where you go dungeon diving in a fantasy realm.

Most of the latest Free Play Days titles have discounts attached to them this weekend too, making it cheaper to continue playing after the free events are over.

This weekend's Xbox Free Play Days promotion will have its games available to try through Sunday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.