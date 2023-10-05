For the King, Trine 5, and Tales of Arise join Free Play Days on Xbox this weekend

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) subscribers have another weekend of fresh games to try out without needing to pull out the wallet. Microsoft's latest edition of the Free Play Days promotion has brought three games to try out. They are Tales of Arise, For the King, and Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy.

Tales of Arise is a Bandai Namco-developed action RPG from 2021, coming in as the latest entry in the long-running series. You'll be dropping into the shoes of two protagonists born on different worlds attempting to end a centuries-old feud. You don’t need to be familiar with the older games to jump into this game either.

Meanwhile, For the King offers a cooperative strategy adventure where elements from roguelikes and tabletop RPGs have been mashed together. You and two other friends can dive through procedurally generated dungeons completing quests and events. Lastly, Trine 5 is a 2.5D puzzle platformer built with a cooperative focus, and it released only a few months ago. It features multiple characters with unique abilities that can solve puzzles and engage in combat in their own ways.

Two Free Play Days titles available this weekend have sales attached to them too, making it cheaper for anyone looking to continue their playthroughs following the Free Play Days weekend:

Tales of Arise - $39.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy - $23.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

For The King - $6.24 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

The first Free Play Days event of this new month will finish its run on Sunday, October 8 at 11:59pm PT. Like usual, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to this promotion.

