Disney Speedstorm, Tropico 6, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

The final weekend of July is upon us, and Microsoft has a fresh slate of games to jump into as part of its latest Xbox Free Play Days offer. Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate holders can jump into For Honor, Tropico 6, Disney Speedstorm, and Deceive Inc over the weekend for no extra cost.

For Honor is Ubisoft's live service medieval fighting game, offering warriors from across the world like Knights, Vikings, and Samurai to battle against other players. Next up is Tropico 6, the latest entry in Kalypso's series of city-building and political simulation games, offering an archipelago to develop and spread control over this time.

Also joining the free-to-play drive this weekend is Disney Speedstorm, an in-development combat cart racer featuring characters like Mickey Mouse, Jack Sparrow, Beast, Sulley, and more, with tracks inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. Lastly, Deceive Inc. comes in as a multiplayer social stealth game where players disguise and play the roles of spies using high-tech gadgetry to beat the competition.

The games included in the promotion are currently discounted too, making it a cheaper affair to continue ongoing playthroughs following the temporarily free-to-play weekend offer. Here are links to the games' Microsoft Store pages and available platforms:

FOR HONOR - $4.49 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Tropico 6 - $19.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Disney Speedstorm Deluxe - $34.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Deceive Inc. - $14.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

Three of the latest Xbox Free Play Days titles are available to install and try out from now until this Sunday, July 30 at 11:59 pm PT. For Honor is an outlier here, with its promotion running through August 3 instead.

An Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is required to gain access to these promotions, though keep in mind that the former is soon being discontinued to make way for a new Game Pass subscription tier.

