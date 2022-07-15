Intel shares official Arc A750 GPU benchmarks showing better than RTX 3060 performance

While the Intel CPU division works on the launch of its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, its graphics division is perhaps working on the far more daunting task of getting the first-gen Intel Arc "Alchemist" GPUs out. So far, the company has managed to successfully release its entry-level Arc A380 desktop card, albeit only in China.

Now, the company has also begun teasing its higher end A750 offering. This one, on paper could be up to three times faster than the Arc A380 as the A750 purportedly features 24 Xe-cores while the A380 has 8 Xe-cores.

The company has also shared performance numbers for the Arc A750 GPU and according to Intel, the A380 is often significantly faster than Nvidia's RTX 3060. Although numbers compared to AMD weren't released, this performance looks to be equivalent to around the Radeon RX 6650 XT.

Performance across only five titles was shown, and the company will likely share more numbers later. Although only the percentage advantage for the Arc A750 was shown here, Intel did say that in Cyberpunk 2077, using these same settings, the A750 was able to achieve close to 60 fps on average.

Source: Intel Graphics (YouTube)