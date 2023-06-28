Frostpunk 2 developer 11 Bit Studios announces Xbox Game Pass deal with Microsoft

11 Bit Studios, the company behind hits like This War of Mine and Frostpunk, has announced that it is entering an agreement with Microsoft to bring more of its games to Xbox Game Pass services. 11 Bit is also a publisher of indie games and has helped put forth Moonlighter, Children of Morta, Beat Cop, and others since 2014.

As seen on bankier.pl, the announcement goes as follows:

"The Management Board of 11 bit studios S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") informs that the Company has received an agreement signed with Microsoft Corporation with its registered office in Washington, United States, the subject of which is to make available selected games from the Company's portfolio (hereinafter the "Games") in the Game Pass program run by Microsoft Corporation."

However, there is a key piece of information missing from today's reveal, the actual games involved in this agreement.

Currently, Xbox and PC Game Pass features Frostpunk, This War of Mine, and Moonlighter from the company's developed and published games repertoire. The action RPG Children of Morta published by it was available on the service previously as well but was removed last year.

The deal could mean more titles from 11 Bit's development backlog, like Anomaly: Warzone Earth, are coming to Game Pass. But more interestingly, upcoming games may be a part of this too.

This can include the in-house developed highly-anticipated survival city builder Frostpunk 2, the sci-fi survival entry The Alters, as well as its indie publishing projects like The Invincible and The Thaumaturge. "The list of participating games will be announced at a later date," said the company.

"Making the games available in the Game Pass program will have a significant, positive impact on the company's financial results in subsequent periods," adds 11 Bit's management board regarding the partnership.

This latest Game Pass agreement arrives as Microsoft goes head-to-head in a trial with the FTC regarding the Activision Blizzard acquisition, where the subscription service is a hot topic. In yesterday's court hearing, PlayStation head Jim Ryan claimed that all publishers "unanimously" dislike Game Pass.

Via Insider Gaming