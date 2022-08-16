Games with Gold: Monaco and ScourgeBringer are now free

The Games with Gold program of Microsoft is back with another couple of games as bonuses for being Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. The latest titles from the August selection are ScourgeBringer for Xbox One and Monaco: What's Yours is Mine for Xbox 360.

As always, the latest duo comes with backward compatibility support, extending the games' playability to newer generation consoles. Thanks to this, ScourgeBringer is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S while Monaco heads to both those consoles as well as the Xbox 360.

The Microsoft Store links listed below can be used to claim the games directly to a Gold-active account.

ScourgeBringer (Xbox One)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine (Xbox 360)

Assemble a crack team of thieves and execute the perfect crime. Sneak, steal, and run for your lives in single player or with up to four friends in local or online co-op.

The earlier Games with Gold bonus freebie from August, Calico, is still available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners to claim too, with its promotion ending at the end of the month. Now with both August waves out of the way, an announcement about the September Gold titles should land soon, marking the final month of Xbox 360 freebies on the program.

Claimed titles via a Games with Gold promotion are attached to accounts in different ways, depending on their launch platforms. Xbox 360 games will continue being playable even after the Gold subscription is discontinued, but Xbox One games are only playable while the account has an active Gold status.