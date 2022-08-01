Games with Gold: Calico and Saint's Row 2 are now free

Games with Gold is back, with the bi-weekly promotion now offering the first wave of bonus games Microsoft announced just last week. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now claim Calico and Saint’s Row 2.

These titles have forward compatibility support, meaning all modern Xbox console generations can play them too. Calico is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, while Saint's Row 2 is playable on Xbox 360 in addition to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Use the store links below while logged into a Gold-active Microsoft account to claim the titles directly:

Calico (Xbox One)

Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures! You will journey to a small village filled with magical girls and other fantastical friends, where you are placed in charge of a run down cat café. Build up your café by filling it with cute furniture, fun decorations, yummy pastries, and get it bustling with animals again!

Saint’s Row 2 (Xbox 360)

Help the 3rd Streets take back their city in this explosive sequel to the 2006 hit. Saints Row 2 features unparalleled character creation and customization; a massive open world to explore by land, air or sea; and online co-op play that enables you and a friend play through the entire story of Saints Row 2.

The July mid-month Xbox One freebie, Relicta, is still available for subscribers to claim. It is set to be replaced by ScourgeBringer in two weeks when the August second wave begins.

Xbox 360 Games with Gold titles continue being available even after a Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription is discontinued. At the same time, Xbox One games are only playable while the account has an active subscription to either one of the monthly memberships. Keep in mind, Microsoft will halt giving out Xbox 360 games through Games with Gold starting this October.