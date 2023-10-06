Samsung Galaxy S24 series may feature Titanium frames, like the iPhone 15

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series next year and it looks like the company is planning to take a page from Apple's playbook.

According to a recent leak, Samsung may be planning to use Titanium for Galaxy S24 series. While the smartphone will still have the glass back to support wireless charging, the frame will be made from Titanium. This is similar to the recently launched Apple iPhone 15 series which also features a Titanium frame.

The Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra all have titanium frames. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) October 5, 2023

Furthermore, it looks like Samsung is planning to have multiple sources for the Titanium frames, probably to meet the demand. According to Revegnus, Samsung will be producing frames for Galaxy S24 in its production line in Vietnam but will be sourcing frames from two partners for the other models.

Samsung Electronics plans to produce titanium frames for standard models on its domestic production line in Vietnam and will receive supplies of titanium frames for the Plus and Ultra models from two partner companies. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) October 5, 2023

Samsung has not officially revealed any details about the Galaxy S24 series. However, we have seen multiple leaks that give us a fair idea about what to expect from Samsung's upcoming flagship phone. According to leaks, Samsung plans to use the Exynos 2400 processor in Asia, Africa, and Europe while Canada, China, and the US variant will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Galaxy S24 will also feature up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 series may also feature a much brighter screen. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with a huge 6.8-inch screen with 3120x1440 resolution and an eye blinding peak brightness of 2500nit. Samsung may also ditch the curved display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which would be major shift from Samsung's curved design.

There is still a lot of ambiguity surrounding the Galaxy S24 series. However, we expect it to get clearer as we get closer to the launch of the device, which may happen sooner than later, as per the latest leak.