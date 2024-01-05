Google Forms can now be converted to practice sets for students

Google is adding a new ability to its practice sets tool in Google Classroom. Teachers can now have more control over resources and save time when creating assignments as they can convert Google Forms into practice sets.

The feature allows teachers to import Google Forms into practice set questions, leverage assistive features such as suggested resources and hints, in-the-moment support for students, and insights, the company said.

For the unversed, Google Classroom is an online learning platform for teachers and students introduced in 2014. They can collaborate in a variety of ways, for instance, teachers can share course material and assignments with their class and grade students' work online.

Practice Sets was added in April last year and allows teachers to create interactive and auto-graded assignments with the help of existing and new content. It provides real-time feedback to students as they complete the practice sets and teachers get their performance insights.

However, Google notes that teachers "have already invested a lot of time creating quiz assignments using Google Forms," which is now addressed in the latest update. The ability to convert Google Forms is now available in Google Workspace Education Plus and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade.

Students can complete assignments using the input of their choice such as a mouse, stylus, touchpad, or math keyboard. They also get automated hints and video suggestions based on the learning skill added by the teacher.

Practice Sets are enabled by default but the teachers who are part of the verified teacher group can receive shared practice sets from other teachers as well. Speaking of which, forms import is also enabled by default in supported Workspace tiers.

Google has added a stream of Workspace features in recent months, including updated Smart Compose AI, raise hand gesture, full-screen view in Calendar, driving mode for Google Meet, unsubscribe button in Gmail, etc.